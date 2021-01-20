Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Trading Down 10.2%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 6,829,448 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,555,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $373.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 50,000 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,337,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 1,256,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 661,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 490,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

