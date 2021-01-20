Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.40

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $40.45, with a volume of 7892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Veritone alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. Research analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 501,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.