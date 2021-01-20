Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $236.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

