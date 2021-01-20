Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Up 6.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Vermilion Energy traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.88. 2,855,253 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,652,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 102.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 62,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 110,260 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.23 million. Analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

