Veros Trading Up 136.9% Over Last 7 Days (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Veros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.46 or 0.00012986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veros has traded 136.9% higher against the US dollar. Veros has a market cap of $5.47 million and $295,269.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.97 or 0.00530078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.59 or 0.03841063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016444 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012919 BTC.

Veros Coin Profile

VRS is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

