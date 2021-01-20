Vertcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.77 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.77 million and approximately $33,296.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,839.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.57 or 0.03824898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.00415992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $486.70 or 0.01396986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.86 or 0.00559305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.01 or 0.00433437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00271620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00023306 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,368,447 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

