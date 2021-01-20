VerusCoin Reaches Market Cap of $17.05 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $17.05 million and $44,883.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00050034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00120440 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00073188 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00255352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00064256 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,003.64 or 0.94279138 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,315,265 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

