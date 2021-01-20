Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.25

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 5166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.13 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $60,047.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $85,921.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,297.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 176.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.