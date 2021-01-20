VIBE (VIBE) Hits Market Cap of $5.52 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $5.52 million and $294,368.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIBE has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00061710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.24 or 0.00537433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.63 or 0.03862390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012832 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a token. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

