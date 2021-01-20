Vid (VI) Market Cap Hits $1.65 Million

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Vid has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $58,706.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vid has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vid alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00049684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00120056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00072514 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00257158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00064507 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,436,671 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.