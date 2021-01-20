VideoCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $161,814.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $161,814.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

