Vidulum One Day Trading Volume Hits $18,394.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $109,172.35 and approximately $18,394.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001063 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000520 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

