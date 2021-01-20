VIDY (VIDY) Price Up 6.7% This Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. VIDY has a market cap of $9.50 million and approximately $860,797.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIDY has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00061489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.00545577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.70 or 0.03933140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016396 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012996 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

