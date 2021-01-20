Vidya (VIDYA) Price Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Vidya has a market capitalization of $795,913.48 and approximately $348,093.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One Vidya token can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vidya Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,003,034 tokens. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

Buying and Selling Vidya

Vidya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

