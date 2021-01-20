VIG (VIG) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,199.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, VIG has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One VIG token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $580,121.27 and $4,199.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,511.83 or 0.99849011 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00024900 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.08 or 0.00340429 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.38 or 0.00594333 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00162729 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002352 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002071 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00029781 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003975 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,714,288 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIG Token Trading

VIG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

