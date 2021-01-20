Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIR shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $133,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $218,975.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,643.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,164. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 886.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

