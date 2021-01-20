Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 220.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIR. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

VIR opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of -0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $400,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $217,138.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,093,630.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 886.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.