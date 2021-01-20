VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Trading Down 7.4%

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) shares fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.27. 2,991,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,821,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.19.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in VirnetX in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of VirnetX by 5,668.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 532.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in VirnetX by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in VirnetX during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.