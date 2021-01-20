Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.87

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 4321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $640.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,197,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,479,000 after buying an additional 441,264 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,974,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,313,000 after buying an additional 72,701 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 36.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,073,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after buying an additional 551,471 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,249,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after buying an additional 59,889 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 753,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.