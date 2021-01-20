Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,102 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 420.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,602 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $847.13. 716,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,232,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $702.34 and its 200 day moving average is $470.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $884.49. The company has a market capitalization of $803.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,695.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

