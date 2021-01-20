Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,620 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.8% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 73.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 33.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 214.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus upped their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $7.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.95. The company had a trading volume of 104,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,507. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $116.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average is $97.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,600,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,599 shares of company stock worth $21,382,500. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.