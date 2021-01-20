Vision Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,411 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,242,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $245.55. 54,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,414. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $245.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

