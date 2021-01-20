Vision Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in IQVIA by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.21. 9,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $192.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

