Vision Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,524 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.7% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.30. The stock had a trading volume of 28,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,192. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $127.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.43.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

