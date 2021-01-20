Vision Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,320 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 8.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $46,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,337,212. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06.

