Vision Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,739. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average of $82.02.

