Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AMERCO in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 632.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AMERCO in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $222.34 and a 1 year high of $487.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $448.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.32.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.40 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from AMERCO’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $428.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,988.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,897,526.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958 over the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

