Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,821 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 40,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,264. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

