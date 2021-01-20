Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 477 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Watsco by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Watsco by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.57.

Shares of WSO stock traded up $5.70 on Wednesday, hitting $249.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,375. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $249.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

