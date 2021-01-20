Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,507 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,133 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of FireEye worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in FireEye by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in FireEye by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,401 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in FireEye by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FEYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

NASDAQ FEYE traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $22.52. 102,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,673,403. FireEye, Inc. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,138,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

