Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,640 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of TFS Financial worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in TFS Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TFS Financial by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in TFS Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFSL shares. TheStreet raised TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $228,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $228,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $852,689.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,228.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFS Financial stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. 4,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 0.47. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.