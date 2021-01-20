Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.40. 482,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 399,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on Vision Marine Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.70.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.