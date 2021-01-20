Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) (TSE:VGZ) Shares Down 5.7%

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 66,531 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 27,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.09 million and a PE ratio of 82.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.43.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) (TSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

