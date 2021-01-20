Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires 3,627 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $29.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.

