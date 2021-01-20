Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires 3,628 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $65.10.

