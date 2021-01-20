Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires 4,048 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

