Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,576,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 204.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 558,480 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 868,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 438,414 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 898,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 332,010 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,664,000.

IQLT opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69.

