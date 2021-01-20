Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 1.04% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,200,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,453,000 after acquiring an additional 767,425 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 403,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 78,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 254,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 234,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $26.32.

