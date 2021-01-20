Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys 6,884 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,554,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth $13,546,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,721,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,070,000 after purchasing an additional 258,144 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3,206.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 212,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 206,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,466,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,592,000 after purchasing an additional 156,204 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $50.59.

