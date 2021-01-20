Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November comprises 1.6% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNOV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNOV opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $30.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34.

