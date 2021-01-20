Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys Shares of 49,712 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,042,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,646,000 after buying an additional 281,146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,576,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,735,000 after buying an additional 2,130,892 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after buying an additional 244,781 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 898,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after buying an additional 332,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 868,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after buying an additional 438,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69.

