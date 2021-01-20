Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04.

