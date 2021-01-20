Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 195.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64.

