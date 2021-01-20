Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned 0.09% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91.

