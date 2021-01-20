Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 165.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $50.59.

