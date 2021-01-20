Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $17.59 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 8.8% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,651,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,264,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 416,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after buying an additional 28,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

