Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $17.59 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $130.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

