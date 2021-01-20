Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDLV. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 301.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 549.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90.

