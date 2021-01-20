Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDLV. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 301.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 55,616 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 549.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90.

