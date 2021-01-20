Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned 0.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,752,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,861,000 after buying an additional 337,139 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,170,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,138,000 after buying an additional 272,430 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 258,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 151,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 151,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.